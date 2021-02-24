Advertisement

Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill target

(WBAY)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have exceeded Wisconsin’s state wolf kill target with 178 wolves taken.

The Department of Natural Resources opened a season on Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill quota of 119 animals.

It became clear on Tuesday that hunters and trappers were on pace to exceed the limit and the agency planned to end the hunt throughout the state by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Hunters and trappers also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.

