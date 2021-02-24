Advertisement

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire designated Level III Trauma Center

Level III Trauma Center designation
Level III Trauma Center designation(Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the state after demonstrating its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, evaluation, stabilization and diagnostic services.

Marshfield Clinic Trauma and EMS Coordinator Lexie Schwartz says being designated as a Level III Trauma Center means all employees will have the training needed to take on any sort of trauma in the emergency room.

“Being a Level III and being designated and having this certification just means that you know we promise that all of our nurses are going to have this trauma education, all of our doctors are always going to have this trauma certification. We promise that we will always have a general surgeon that will be able to respond to a trauma,” said Schwartz.

The hospital opened in July 2018. In 2020, fewer than five percent of Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire trauma patients required being transferred to a higher level trauma center.

As part of its Level III status, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire provides educational opportunities in trauma care for the community including Stop the Bleed training, First Aid Safety Booths at area events, car seat and bike helmet replacement program for those involved in accidents, and various prevention education and screening events.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire
The Chippewa Store, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Biden is changing PPP rules: Small business owners weigh in
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
178 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Raul Chiman-Arce
Minneapolis man charged in fatal Dunn Co. crash

Latest News

CVTC nursing students help with vaccine clinics
CVTC nursing students assist with COVID vaccinations
COVID-19
More than 14% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID vaccine dose
COVID-19
Chippewa County COVID-19 update
COVID-19
DHS: WI to receive larger allotment of COVID-19 vaccines