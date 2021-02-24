Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire designated Level III Trauma Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the state after demonstrating its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, evaluation, stabilization and diagnostic services.

Marshfield Clinic Trauma and EMS Coordinator Lexie Schwartz says being designated as a Level III Trauma Center means all employees will have the training needed to take on any sort of trauma in the emergency room.

“Being a Level III and being designated and having this certification just means that you know we promise that all of our nurses are going to have this trauma education, all of our doctors are always going to have this trauma certification. We promise that we will always have a general surgeon that will be able to respond to a trauma,” said Schwartz.

The hospital opened in July 2018. In 2020, fewer than five percent of Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire trauma patients required being transferred to a higher level trauma center.

As part of its Level III status, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire provides educational opportunities in trauma care for the community including Stop the Bleed training, First Aid Safety Booths at area events, car seat and bike helmet replacement program for those involved in accidents, and various prevention education and screening events.

