More than 14% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reports new coronavirus cases and deaths higher than the 7-day averages on Wednesday.

The state reported 25 more deaths, raising COVID-19′s death toll to 6,342. The state is averaging 18 deaths a day over the past 7 days. The death rate is 1.13% of all known cases; it rose Tuesday after a week at 1.12%.

Deaths were reported in 18 counties: Chippewa (2), Douglas, Fond du Lac, Jefferson (3), Kenosha, La Crosse (2), Lincoln, Marquette, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock (3), St. Croix, Taylor, Walworth, Washington (2) and Waukesha (2). The death count was revised in Eau Claire County.

The state identified 747 new coronavirus cases out of 5,264 test results on people getting coronavirus testing for the first time or who tested positive for the virus for the first time. The remaining 4,517 results were negative. That’s both the most test results and the most positive tests in 5 days. Wisconsin’s rolling 7-day average is 617 coronavirus cases a day, up from 605 on Tuesday.

Looking at preliminary results for all of the tests received, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, almost 3% of test results Tuesday were positive, the latest data available. The 7-day average for the positivity rate is 2.8%, a slight bump up from the 2.7% average a day earlier.

Ten Wisconsin counties didn’t report any new cases. Fifteen counties had only 1 or 2 positive tests.

This 13-day stretch with fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases per day is the longest since the end of August and beginning of September. Wisconsin has now had more than 560,000 coronavirus cases (561,311) since February 5, 2020. That’s almost 10% of the state’s population (9.6%).

There are 8,402 active cases where a person was diagnosed or noticed symptoms in the past 30 days, which is 1.5% of all cases. There are 546,408 people who recovered from the virus, or 97.4% of cases; some were asymptomatic for the course of their infection and some so-called “long haulers” still feeling the effects of their infection weeks or months later.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

A total 1,237,867 “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. More than 14% of Wisconsin’s population (825,900 people) has now received at least one dose of a vaccine, including almost half (48.1%) of all adults 65 and older and more than 10% of adults age 35 to 64. This includes 6.6% of the population (386,072 people) that completed their vaccine regimen. That’s almost 20,000 more people (19,976) than Tuesday’s report getting that second shot. Vaccination numbers are preliminary for 1 to 3 days as vaccinators’ reports come in.

Here are local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,053 (16.3 OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,217 (9.8%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 10,711 (16.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,667 (8.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 21,048 (17.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,250 (9.5%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 5,074 (11.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,238 (4.9%)

Health officials are encouraging people in minority groups to get vaccinated because of the disparity in the vaccination numbers and because minority groups are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, state health officials said Wisconsin is on target to expand eligibility for the vaccine next Monday, March 1, with a focus on education workers. This will be dependent on local vaccine supply, but state leaders were told the federal government is increasing shipments. This is not an all-inclusive list:

Education and child care: Includes preschool to grade 12, higher education, community learning programs, and Boys & Girls Club and YMCA staff members

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, such as Family Care and IRIS

Some public-facing frontline workers, including public transit and people responsible for utility and communications infrastructure

911 operators

Workers in the food supply chain: Farms; production plants; food retail, which includes supermarkets and convenience stores selling groceries; and hunger relief distribution

Congregate living: Residents and staff of domestic abuse and homeless shelters; housing for the elderly or people with disabilities; prisons and jails; mental health facilities; some employer-based housing

Non-frontline essential health care: Emergency management; cyber security; critical support roles such as cleaning, HVAC and refrigeration; critical supply chain, such as production and distribution of vaccine

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 55 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s in line with the 7-day average of 56 new hospitalizations per day. By the state’s count, 25,893 people have ever been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.6% of all cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 347 people in Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19 Tuesday, the latest figures available. There were 92 in ICU. There have been fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for a week now, and fewer than 100 in ICU for five straight days. We’ll get updated figures from the WHA later Wednesday afternoon.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 300 ICU beds (20.5%) and 2,161 of all medical beds (19.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,321 cases (+12) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,314 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,013 cases (+0) (92 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 3,153 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,244 cases (+10) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,961 cases (+19) (104 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Jackson - 2,578 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,162 cases (+18) (77 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,284 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Pepin – 804 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,454 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,882 cases (+15) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,247 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,501 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,348 cases (+24) (43 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,797 cases (+4) (21 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,378 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,818 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,287 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,676 cases (+5) (73 deaths)

