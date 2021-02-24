Advertisement

Pleas entered for one of three Rusk County homicide suspects

Rusk Co. homicide case June 2020
Rusk Co. homicide case June 2020(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A peal deal is accepted Wednesday, February 24 for one of three suspects tied to a Rusk County homicide from last year.

17-year-old Tristan Shober pleaded no contest to two counts of murder and was found guilty. Five other charges were dismissed but read in.

Shober was charged in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski in June. Shober was accused of going to their home with 22-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 18-year-old Joseph Falk.

During an interview with investigators, Rosolowski admitted to being in the house when he says Falk shot his grandfather and grandmother. Rosolowski said his grandparents messed up his life. Their bodies were found by another grandson the next day. Shober was the planned getaway driver.

A sentencing hearing for Shober is scheduled for May 27. According to court records, a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and if the PSI does not recommend prison time, the prosecution will not request it.

