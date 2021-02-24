Advertisement

ECASD Board of Education to vote on expanding in-person instruction

By Carla Rogner
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education will host a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss expanding in-person instruction for grades K-5.

If the board votes yes on the proposal, students in grades K-5 will learn in-person four days a week beginning April 5.

The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed at this link. People can sign up to speak between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. via webex chat. Each person will have two minutes to speak during the 30 minute portion of the meeting.

The board has not mentioned whether there will be any discussion for expanding classroom instruction for grades 6-12.

WEAU will continue with updates on the school board’s decision online and on air at 10 p.m.

