Tom Vilsack cruises through confirmation

Tom Vilsack
Tom Vilsack
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As expected, Tom Vilsack easily won confirmation yesterday in the Senate to once again be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote was 92 to 7. Six Republicans, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and both Senators from Florida voted against Vilsack as did Independent senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Most farm groups from both sides of the political spectrum also voiced support for Vilsack during the confirmation process as he takes over as Ag Secretary for the second time. He served as secretary all 8 years of the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2017. Vilsack said his biggest challenges will be to help us recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by getting food to our people and insuring farmers have the income they need to produce their products.

The USDA wrapped up its annual Outlook Conference by predicting bigger corn and soybean crops this year. Their estimate for the corn crop is 15.1 billion bushels on yields of 179.5 bushels an acre. That crop would come from 92 million acres planted to corn this spring. With demand for feed, exports and ethanol, that would leave ending stocks at 1 and a half billion bushels. For soybeans USDA economists are looking at a crop of 4.68 billion bushels on yields of 50.8 bushels an acre. They are looking at 90 million acres to go into soybeans this spring. Ending soybean stocks are pegged at 145 million bushels.

U.S. soybean leaders are concerned that our soybean imports are growing too rapidly. Normally we import between 15 and 25 million bushels a year. But this year it looks like we’ll bring in as many as 35 million bushels, mainly because South American soybean production is growing so big. This year the crop in Brazil and Argentina is expected to be 200 million bushels more than their government estimates. Between the two, production this year will be well over 8 billion bushels.

The USDA will change the designations it uses for some products we sell abroad to bring them in line with World Trade Organization rules. Beginning in March, ethanol, distilled spirits and tobacco products will all be classified as agricultural products. The changes will put USDA numbers on those products in line with those from the U.S. Trade Ambassador’s office.

