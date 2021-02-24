WAGNER TAILS: Cinnamon & Snickerdoodle and Emily & Whiskey

EAU CLAIRE & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You can’t have a snickerdoodle cookie without cinnamon, and we don’t want this dog named Snickerdoodle to be without Cinnamon either.

These nine year old gals were surrendered to an area rescue. They’re currently living at Bob’s House for Dogs until they can find a new home together.

Snickerdoodle and Cinnamon get along great with other dogs, but they prefer a home without children. Cinnamon can be a little shy at first, but Bob’s House staff believe she’ll warm up quickly once she finds her person.

Both girls love playing outside and getting belly scratches! Do you have room on your couch for this “sweet” duo?

Another dynamic duo is also looking for a home together. Emily is a two-year-old lab/coonhound mix, and Whiskey is a one-year-old shepherd/coonhound mix.

The girls have been together since they were puppies, which is why the Clark County Humane Society is looking for one family to adopt them both.

Emily and Whiskey have tons of fun playing together. Staff at CCHS say they get along with other dogs and with cats. They love to explore, and they’re looking for the right family to take them on new adventures.

