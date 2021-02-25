Bloomer Police Dept. equips officers with body cameras thanks to generous gift

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Bloomer is home to around 3,500 people, it’s known as a relatively safe and close community. The town may be getting even safer in the coming weeks thanks to a generous donation from a long time resident.

Phyllis Moos has lived in Bloomer for 40 years, she moved from Illinois with her husband, Al.

“It’s changed a lot since we came here,” Moos said.

She has been without her husband for eight years now, as a heart attack took his life at the age of 71.

“I miss him dearly.”

Wanting to do something in his memory, Moos looked to how she could do good for this community that Al loved.

“I knew I wanted to do something but wasn’t quite sure,” she said.

Recently, she decided to pay it forward to the Bloomer Police Department, donating $1,000 that would go towards equipping officers with body cameras.

“Oh my goodness! Oh, they were just ecstatic,” Moos said.

Her family was excited about her idea, for the most part.

“I had a grandson that said if I get pulled over in Bloomer it will be on grandpa’s camera? and I said well don’t get pulled over!”

She said her husband would certainly approve, too.

“He’d be happy knowing that I am watched over by them.”

Sgt. John Beyer told WEAU the new equipment will be put to good use,

“It’s a very awesome thing that she is doing this. It’s outstanding to have the support and donation from her to be able to do this.”

The donation allowed the police department to buy seven body cameras, allowing each officer to have their own. Plus, with the extra money they were able to buy a tennis ball for K9 Rocky.

The officers will go through some training and expect to put the cameras into use in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.