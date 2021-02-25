DNR: Hunters exceeded state quota by almost 100 wolves

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A quickly put together wolf hunt in Wisconsin ended is less than a week as hunters and trappers have exceeded the target by almost 100 wolves.

Registration data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed hunters and trappers have killed 216 wolves blowing past the state kill target of 119.

The hunt began Monday and was supposed to run through Sunday, but the DNR shut it down yesterday afternoon as it became clear hunters would exceed the target.

DNR officials said even though the season exceeded the target, there is no room for concern over the wolf population in the state.

“A relatively small percentage over the quota, and so I would say there’s low concern at the population level of any significant effects,” said Randy Johnson, a DNR large carnivore specialist.

The number of wolves taken could increase even more because hunters have 24 hours to register their harvest.

The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.

