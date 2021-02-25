Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for driver who passed a stopped school bus

DUNN Co., Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a driver who passed a stopped school bus.

The incident occurred Feb. 25 around 7:30 a.m.

A white truck drove past the bus around the 7100 block of State Highway 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office or the Dunn County Crime Stoppers.

