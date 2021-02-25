Advertisement

Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for driver who passed a stopped school bus

The Dunn Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for information about the driver of this truck who...
The Dunn Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for information about the driver of this truck who passed a stopped school bus.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN Co., Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a driver who passed a stopped school bus.

The incident occurred Feb. 25 around 7:30 a.m.

A white truck drove past the bus around the 7100 block of State Highway 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office or the Dunn County Crime Stoppers.

To see the video, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire
The Chippewa Store, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Biden is changing PPP rules: Small business owners weigh in
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Raul Chiman-Arce
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Dunn Co. crash
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
COVID-19
WI sees more COVID-19 deaths & more test results; positivity rate remains low
Eau Claire County Health Department
EC COVID-19 Update: EC has more of the 65+ age group vaccinated than the state average
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
WEAU to air Grand Ole Opry special benefiting Feeding America