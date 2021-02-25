Gundersen Health System heads vaccine clinic training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

There are plans to open four additional community vaccination clinics across the state, including one in La Crosse County.

Gundersen Health System is doing its part to get vaccinators ready, as its nursing department will train 50 volunteers through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry program.

“They will get individualized training for how to vaccinate, how to provide the education and so on,” said Lisa Wied, Vice President of Gundersen Health System. “We’ll set them up so that they’ll work in a vaccine clinic for a couple of days, up to a week probably.”

Training is set to begin starting next week.

Gundersen is also working with the La Crosse County Health Department to help make sure the clinic has the supplies it will need.

“We worked on this plan probably a month or two ago with the county,” Wied added. “Gundersen said that we would provide whatever resources they needed for training, so this is a great opportunity. We’re able to train these people in a very short period of time.”

More information about the community clinic should be released soon by the Health Department.

