Indiana man selected as newest Packers Fan Hall of Fame member

George Oudhuis was selected as the next member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
George Oudhuis was selected as the next member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have selected the newest member of the team’s Fan Hall of Fame.

According to the team, George Oudhuis of Rolling Prairie, Indiana was announced as the newest member Wednesday afternoon.

Team officials say Oudhuis was chosen by fans from 10 finalists, adding more than 71,800 votes were cast from the United States and around the world.

Oudhuis has a collection of Packers memorabilia in his basement, which includes a key to the City of Green Bay. He was presented the key when he helped unveil the street sign honoring Donald Driver Way in 2013.

The team will give Oudhuis four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two people to an away game, which includes tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations, as well as a one year subscription to Packer Plus.

In addition, team officials say his name will be displayed in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

