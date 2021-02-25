Advertisement

Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - Police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

The dogs belong to singer and actor Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga says the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire
The Chippewa Store, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Biden is changing PPP rules: Small business owners weigh in
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Raul Chiman-Arce
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Dunn Co. crash
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Many suffer with post-COVID syndrome
Former President Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars was forced to hand his tax records to...
Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight