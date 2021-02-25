LC Police: Sex offender moves to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sex offender who has served his time has moved to the La Crosse area according to a statement released by the La Crosse Police Department.

39-year-old Cory Woodmansee was convicted of child enticement-sexual contact. He moved to La Crosse on Feb. 22.

If you have questions or concerns, click HERE or contact the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry Administration at 608-240-5830.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.