Local principal wins statewide award

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Altoona Intermediate School Principal Andrea Steffen is one of 16 principals in Wisconsin to be chosen for the 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principal Leader award.

One of the purposes of the prize is to recognize principals who set high standards for instruction, achievement and character at their schools.

As part of the award, Steffen will receive a $6,000 grant from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

The School District of Altoona Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said “Steffen is an extraordinary leader.”

“She is deserving of this award, and I am grateful that Senator Kohl’s selection team sees her the way we do,” Eliopoulos said.

