McDonell Macks prepare to send their first girls basketball team to state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday’s win over Prairie Farm confirmed the McDonell Macks would be sending their first ever girls basketball team to state.

The girls say the celebration continued on during their hour long bus ride home, but returning to Chippewa Falls meant all eyes forward to their next destination.

“Now that its settled in its time to get down and get ready,” said Lauryn Deetz.

The Macks will play the Assumption Royals a team who is no stranger to playing for the title. Finishing as division five runner ups in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and winning it all in 2016.

Coach Cooper told WEAU, “They’re well coached they have a great squad and we have played them a couple times and we battled them back and forth.”

“They like to speed it up. Normally that’s our type of game but with them well have to take it slow,” said Deetz.

Coach Cooper has been the lead at McDonell for seven years, and says while his previous teams have come close to making it this far, he credits this teams resiliency through each challenge.

“It’s just a never quit attitude. There are times before where we’d get down and they’re all depressed oh we can’t get back. This team there is no quit in this team.”

Win or lose this Thursday, the Macks can be proud to have made school history in one of the toughest years to play the game. However the junior-heavy team has extra motivation in playing for their one senior who will suit up one last time.

“Anna Geissler has been an exceptional leader and she’s got great character and the girls are rallying behind her,” said Cooper.

While the Macks say they aren’t superstitious...

“Actually were super quiet on the bus ride down were not allowed to talk or anything its focus in time,” Deetz says. That pregame ritual isn’t going anywhere on their drive to La Crosse this week.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.