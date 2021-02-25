Advertisement

McDonell’s girls basketball season ends in state semifinal

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In their first ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament, the Chippewa Falls McDonell Macks battled hard, but were edged by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals.

Assumption held a 19-16 lead at half and held a 14-point lead in the second half before McDonell rallied to cut the lead to just three points late. The Royals were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the 46-43 victory.

Lauryn Deetz led the way for the Macks with 11-points, while Ainara Sainz de Rozas had 16-points for the Royals.

Assumption with take on Three Lakes in the championship game later Friday evening.

McDonell ends their season with a 12-4 record.

