Poultry producers still paying for price fixing

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Some major poultry producers in this country are still writing some big checks after pleading guilty to an ongoing price fixing scheme that reportedly began as far back as 2008. The latest is Pilgrim’s Pride which just paid almost $108 million for its part in a broiler price fixing plan that began in 2012 and ran at least until 2017. In January Pilgrim’s Pride also paid $75 million to settle a different antitrust lawsuit. FBI investigators say the latest payments don’t end the investigation into long time price fixing by the companies or their leadership people.

Texas got most of the attention from the extreme cold weather of the past week or so. One of the biggest news stories from the freezing temperatures was the huge increases in natural gas prices which spiked as high as 100 percent of normal. But those increases didn’t just happen in the south—they also happened around the Midwest. And Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith wants some answers to why it happened. She’s calling for a federal investigation into the situation since it not only affects consumers but also the financial stability of some utilities that don’t have adequate cash reserves to handle these situations.

Farm workers who come into this country as H2-A guest workers are getting a raise this year. That’s because the Labor Department announced the 4 and a half percent wage increase after a federal court ruled a Trump Administration rule against the pay hike was ruled illegal. Workers in California will get the biggest raise, going from $14.77 an hour to $16.05. Illinois, Iowa and Indiana workers will get a 79 cent increase while farmers in North and South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas will be paying guest workers 90 cents an hour more this year.

This is the time of year when cattlemen around the country hold their annual bull sales. When Poss Angus Ranch in Nebraska held their sale about a week ago, they got a big surprise. One of their bulls, Poss Deadwood, a yearling bull, who was attracting a lot of attention, sold for 900 thousand dollars. The buyer was a ranch in Texas. Deadwood was the second highest selling Angus bull in the past 25 years. The sellers said the bull had top genetics and was built to cover—both rangeland and females.

