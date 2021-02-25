Prevea community COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea Health will host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center on Feb. 27 and March 6 for community members eligible for vaccination under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Data collected by DHS shows Rusk County to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin. Currently, 9.4 percent of Rusk County’s 14,178 residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.3 percent have been completely vaccinated with two doses.

Appointments are required for vaccinations, and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply.

The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, please call 1 (833) 344-4373.

Appointments are now available for scheduling at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Prevea Ladysmith Health Center for Saturday, Feb. 27.

However, appointments are not yet available to be scheduled for Saturday, March 6.

The Prevea Ladysmith Health Center will continue to provide other health care services as regularly scheduled, as it also hosts community COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Prevea Health also currently operates a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lake Hallie.

