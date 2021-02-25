Advertisement

Some Wisconsin higher education students now eligible for FoodShare program

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin students in higher education can now enroll in the FoodShare program and receive assistance in buying groceries, the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday.

DHS explained that students who are enrolled at least half-time in a higher education institution are now eligible, as Congress passed a provision in December of 2020 that loosens the federal restrictions on including students in the program.

DHS interim secretary Karen Timberlake explained that loosening the eligibility requirements will help students focus on finishing school during the pandemic.

“Many young adults have struggled to find or keep jobs during the pandemic, and that loss of income has made it harder to afford basic necessities like food,” Timberlake said. “...Their success enriches our state as a whole.”

The FoodShare program defines “institutions of higher learning” as colleges and universities, or business, technical, trade and vocational schools that would usually require students to have a high school diploma or GED. The students must also be eligible to participate in a state or federal financed work study during the normal school year and have an expected family contribution (EFC) of $0. DHS added that all students who receive the Pell Grant have an EFC of zero.

Students can apply for the FoodShare program on Wisconsin’s ACCESS website.

