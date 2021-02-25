Two injured in single car crash in Pepin Co.

PEPIN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Impaired driving and speed contributed to a serious crash in Pepin County Wednesday evening said the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevy Impala was traveling west on County Road T when it narrowly missed an occupied home and hit a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of County Road T and Brantner Road.

They identified the driver as 27-year-old Amanda Spindler of Durand. She was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 29-year-old Jacob Bauer also of Durand, was taken by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

