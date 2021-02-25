Advertisement

Two injured in single car crash in Pepin Co.

Both the driver and passenger of this Chevy Impala were taken to hospitals in Eau Claire with...
Both the driver and passenger of this Chevy Impala were taken to hospitals in Eau Claire with serious injuries.(Pepin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEPIN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Impaired driving and speed contributed to a serious crash in Pepin County Wednesday evening said the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevy Impala was traveling west on County Road T when it narrowly missed an occupied home and hit a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of County Road T and Brantner Road.

They identified the driver as 27-year-old Amanda Spindler of Durand. She was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 29-year-old Jacob Bauer also of Durand, was taken by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

