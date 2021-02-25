Advertisement

Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens more stores

The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Up to 50 Victoria’s Secret store locations will close this year in the U.S. and Canada, according to the retailer’s parent company L Brands, Inc.

The move is not nearly as severe as the 241 stores the lingerie retailer closed in 2020.

It comes after L Brands’ plan to spin off Victoria’s Secret fell through. The company still wants to offload the retailer in a matter of months.

It’s investing instead in the company’s stronger brand, Bath and Body Works, which will see about 50 new stores open. That will only net the retailer a few new stores, as it plans to close up to 40 locations in malls.

The new stores are almost entirely at off-mall locations, signaling retailers’ continuing lack of faith in the enclosed mall model.

