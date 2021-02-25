Advertisement

Warrens man convicted in 2017 wreck

Yancy Dieter
Yancy Dieter(Monroe County District Attorney)
By Maria Blough
Feb. 25, 2021
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Monroe County jury convicted 48-year-old Yancy Dieter on multiple charges including reckless homicide on Wednesday.

The charges stem from a 2017 car wreck that killed a passenger in the vehicle Dieter was driving.

At the time of the accident, the State Lab of Hygiene estimated Dieter’s blood alcohol concentration was 10 to 15 times the legal limit.

From a reconstruction done by law enforcement, he was also driving at 120 mph just before the crash.

Dieter is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 at 2 p.m.

