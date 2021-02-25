EC COVID-19 Update: EC has more of the 65+ age group vaccinated than the state average

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire County, 57 percent of those 65 and older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the City-County Health Department said in its weekly update on Thursday.

That number is higher than the state’s overall number: 50 percent.

Health Director Lieske Giese said they are “making amazing progress,” but there is still more people eligible for the vaccine than there are available doses in the county.

Giese said they’re getting less doses of the vaccine than they are asking for from the state. The progress made so far in vaccinating those in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout may negatively affect the number of doses Eau Claire will receive.

On Monday, more Wisconsinites will become eligible to get the vaccine. Educators and childcare staff will be prioritized in this group. The health department is planning to host vaccination clinics specifically for people in these groups on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The state will be reserving a portion of its vaccine allotments for these priority industries in Phase 1B.

Giese said this further prioritization of the next phase is important due to a still limited vaccine supply.

Some educators have already been vaccinated as they may have been eligible earlier.

UW-Eau Claire plans to hold its own vaccination clinic for its educators Giese said during the briefing.

For Eau Claire County to have herd immunity, Giese said 80 percent of Eau Claire needs to be vaccinated. That’s the same percentage of people over the age of 16 in the county.

