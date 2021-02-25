Advertisement

WEAU to air Grand Ole Opry special benefiting Feeding America

Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a fundraiser to benefit people affected by the recent extreme weather and those facing food insecurity.(Gray TV)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -WEAU will be airing a special live broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The event is a partnership among WEAU’s parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network to help those impacted by the pandemic and the severe weather that affected multiple states last week.

All proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the county.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

The special will air at 8 p.m. Saturday night on WEAU.

