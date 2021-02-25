WEAU to air Grand Ole Opry special benefiting Feeding America

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -WEAU will be airing a special live broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The event is a partnership among WEAU’s parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network to help those impacted by the pandemic and the severe weather that affected multiple states last week.

All proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the county.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

The special will air at 8 p.m. Saturday night on WEAU.

