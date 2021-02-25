Will you be eligible for the vaccine on March 1? DHS reveals who’s next

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -When Wisconsin’s vaccination Phase 1B opens on March 1, educators and childcare workers are first priority the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

Here’s the full list of those who will become eligible starting next Monday in order of priority as decided by the state:

Education and childcare staff

Medicaid long-term care programs

Some essential workers who interact with the public

Non-frontline essential healthcare personnel

Facility staff and residents who live in group settings

DHS said educators and childcare staff should expect getting the vaccine in March and early April.

The rest of the eligible groups in Phase 1B will likely start getting the vaccine in April and May.

The number of doses of the vaccine given to Wisconsin from the federal government has increased and is anticipated to grow again on March 1.

In Thursday’s press release, the state said 50 percent of residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated.

For more information about who is eligible for the vaccine, click HERE.

