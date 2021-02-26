Advertisement

Altoona City Council approves preliminary plat for River Prairie Townhomes project

River Prairie Townhomes proposal
River Prairie Townhomes proposal(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The back-and-forth over a planned housing development found its way back to the Altoona City Council Thursday night.

This is along Lake Road between North Moonlight Drive and Moonlight Bay Drive. Plans call for six buildings - each with six, single-family units.

Thursday night, a preliminary plat was voted on for the River Prairie Townhomes project. The city council voted 3-to-3 with Mayor Brendan Pratt breaking the tie with a “yes” vote.

The development has been discussed and voted on already by the Altoona Plan Commission and the Altoona City Council.

Neighbors have been fighting the proposal saying they weren’t given proper notice about the possible development.

A final plat could be up for approval by the council sometime in March.

