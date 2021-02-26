EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Angie Tomkowiak for the Sunshine Award. Angie is the best kind of friend. The kind you can see almost next to never, but when you do connect, you realize she is still as interested, caring, loving, and concerned, just as she always has been. She helped me out during Christmas when my vehicle blew a tire and I had no money to fix it. Lately she has taken in four young children who were in a not so good situation. She just deserves this award hands down.

Brian Peo

