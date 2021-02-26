‘Caring Calls Program’ checking in on senior community

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Stressors of the pandemic coupled with a longing for a return to ‘normalcy’ can take a toll on our mental health and we could all benefit from better social connections.

“Where did you grow up, what’s your favorite winter memory, do you know why your parents choose your name, did you or do you dance, you know just random things like that,” explains volunteer Dennis Peters.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dunn County is teaming up with Menomonie police for the ‘Caring Calls Program.’

Connecting 22 volunteers and counting, with seniors who feel socially isolated.

“The first principal for Unitarian universal is the inherent worth and dignity of every person,” says Peters.

Dunn County ADRC manager, Loni Dodge says it can be tough to maintain a sense of community.

“The pandemic kind of exacerbates this isolation because they’re not going out and doing the activities that they used to do, and that just causes, can cause depression anxiety and just loneliness,” says Dodge.

She says the dial-in program also serves as a check-up.

“If they’re talking to somebody and they might suspect that somebody might be getting scammed or something else is going on, then they can contact the adrc and police department and we can look into it,” says Dodge.

Co-creator of the program is Brenna Jasper with the Menomonie Police Department.

She says it’s never a bad idea to check-in on your family, friends and neighbors.

“Back in the day we used to have pen pals and as a way to kind of communicate and maybe make a new friend and this kind of just a nice modern way, I guess to do that,” says Jasper.

“This gives us an opportunity to bring em back as part of the community,” says Peters.

All three, say they have hopes this is a program that will outlast the pandemic.

If you are interested in receiving calls please call Dunn Co. ADRC at 715-232-4006 with your name and contact information.

The program is open to all Dunn County residents.

