DHS Friday update: More than 7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Around every one in nine COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday.

The state reports an increase of 656 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 562,807. 4,842 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,209.

Fifty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,013.

The state reported five new deaths on Friday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,399.

Vaccinations

868,800 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 443,026 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,316,060 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Friday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 CasesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,316 (+1)72,288 (+63)1,020 (+47)
Chippewa7,029 (+8)9211,352 (+367)6,337 (+329)
Clark3,154573,883 (+196)2,053 (+292)
Crawford1,669172,653 (+119)1,046 (+42)
Dunn4,253 (+3)285,418 (+151)2,474 (+139)
Eau Claire10,987 (+10)10418,097 (+421)11,143 (+284)
Jackson2,574 (-4)233,145 (+305)1,286 (+267)
La Crosse12,192 (+22)7822,299 (+523)12,150 (+575)
Monroe4,307 (+3)316,361 (+241)2,766 (+191)
Pepin80671,368 (+88)566 (+120)
Rusk1,253 (+4)161,426 (+83)408 (+4)
Trempealeau3,384 (+5)365,712 (+227)2,573 (+87)
Vernon1,828 (+6)365,440 (+87)2,456 (+132)

