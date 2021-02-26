DHS: More than 400K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Around six percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday.

The state reports an increase of 840 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 562,151. 12,377 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,430.

Sixty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,954.

The state reported 52 new deaths on Thursday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,394.

Vaccinations

842,818 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 411,717 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,258,834 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Thursday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 Cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,315 (+1) 7 2,225 (+35) 973 (+28) Chippewa 7,021 (+8) 92 10,985 (+274) 6,008 (+341) Clark 3,154 (+1) 57 3,687 (+54) 1,761 (+77) Crawford 1,669 (+3) 17 2,534 (+25) 1,004 (+21) Dunn 4,250 (+6) 28 5,267 (+193) 2,335 (+97) Eau Claire 10,977 (+16) 104 17,676 (+623) 10,859 (+642) Jackson 2,578 23 2,840 (+91) 1,019 (+54) La Crosse 12,170 (+8) 78 (+1) 21,776 (+728) 11,575 (+325) Monroe 4,304 (+20) 31 6,120 (+184) 2,575 (+199) Pepin 806 (+2) 7 1,280 (+8) 446 (+23) Rusk 1,249 (+2) 16 1,343 (+8) 404 (+16) Trempealeau 3,379 (+1) 36 5,485 (+201) 2,486 (+121) Vernon 1,822 (+4) 36 5,353 (+184) 2,324 (+184)

