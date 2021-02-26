Advertisement

District Attorney: Use of force justified in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Co.

officer involved shooting
officer involved shooting(WCAX)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE Co., Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire District Attorney Gary King announced Friday that the use of force during an officer involved shooting on Nov. 22 was justified.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the death of Randy LaCoursiere on the 2500 block of Corona Ave in the Town of Washington.

Among the reasons listed by King for the conclusion:

  • Many 911 calls made from the home that day describing LaCoursiere’s erratic and violent behavior mixed with drinking alcohol
  • LaCoursiere’s spouse saying he had acted violently against her on the day of the shooting. She told investigators she thought she was going to die that day.
  • Randy LaCoursiere would not follow the orders of officers throughout the incident.
  • Officers had a reasonable fear of bodily harm especially when LaCoursiere ignored commands and continued to approach with his knife
  • Officers knew of LaCoursiere’s history of being combative with law enforcement
  • During the incident LaCoursiere had weapons capable of inflicting great bodily harm or death
  • He demonstrated erratic behavior including breaking glass, throwing glass at law enforcement and screaming loudly.
  • On the day of the incident, LaCoursiere engaged in multiple acts of self-harm like cutting his neck with a knife and stabbing himself in the upper leg and groin.

