DR. THOMAS SANDAGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jake Smith for the Sunshine Award for all of his great racing in the past years. He is a great racer and an unbelievable buddy. I want to say a big thank you to Jake as he puts on great shows for the fans at racetracks. He is a great worker at Eau Claire Insulation and is a great guy around people. I’m proud of everything you do and you make me happy whenever I go to see you race!

Jeremy Bluem

