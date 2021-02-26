Advertisement

Eau Claire woman convicted on fraud charges related to PPP loans

Nicolle Wilson
Nicolle Wilson(Eau Claire County Jail)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman already serving prison time for stealing from a local animal shelter is convicted on different charges.

48-year-old Nicolle Wilson entered no contest pleas to several charges and was found guilty. Those charges include wire fraud against financial institutions, identify theft, and money laundering.

According to the Eau Claire County criminal complaint, as a tax preparer, Wilson applied for PPP loans using fake companies she created with her clients’ information.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 8.

