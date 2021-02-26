Advertisement

Fire in Rice Lake causes $135K in damage

Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Fire Department estimates a Friday afternoon fire in Rice Lake caused $135,000 in damage.

A Quonset-style building at the 1800 block of 19th St. in Rice Lake had heavy fire on its north end.

Strong winds intensified the fire before the fire department arrived.

In addition to damage to the structure, the fire severely damaged two UTVs, a skid-steer and one vehicle.

After a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was a heat lamp used to care for livestock.

No injuries were reported.

