Gov. Evers grants 13 more pardons in February

Gavel
Gavel(WSAZ)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Evers administration has granted over 150 pardons since taking office including 13 added in February.

Among those pardoned are two people from Western Wisconsin.

Teresa Scholtz lives in Chippewa Falls with her family. As a teenager she brought contraband into the jail where she was serving time.

Like Scholtz, Samuel Cantrall was also a teenager when committed a series of thefts, burglaries and damage to property with a friend. Now he lives in Bloomer with his family and works in construction and manufacturing.

The Pardon Advisory Board meets every month. It’ll reconvene on March 12.

