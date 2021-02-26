Advertisement

Hanson back in court, faces amended charges

Court
Court(None)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New information has been released this week against the Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded.

Authorities claim 51-year-old Shauna Hanson deposited charity funds into her personal bank account instead of Helping Hands for Our Children, an area non-profit she created.

The amended criminal complaint described an interview with two new witnesses to the case focusing on weighted blankets which were donated to Hanson.

These two donors alone had donated more than $8,000 additional to Hanson’s charity.

Hanson’s next hearing is April 29 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolle Wilson
Eau Claire woman convicted on fraud charges related to PPP loans
UPDATE:17-year-old has died after buggy crash in Barron Co.
Federal removal of the gray wolf from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife...
DNR: Hunters exceeded state quota by almost 100 wolves
Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
UPDATE: Cornell firefighter hit by bullet “in good spirits” after third surgery
Both the driver and passenger of this Chevy Impala were taken to hospitals in Eau Claire with...
Two people hurt in single car crash in Pepin Co.

Latest News

File image
Kind: Not passing COVID relief bill would delay economic recovery
house fire
Three people escape house fire in Chippewa Falls uninjured
Fire scene
Fire in Rice Lake causes $135K in damage
Menomonie Police investigating death of six-week-old baby