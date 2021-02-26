Hanson back in court, faces amended charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New information has been released this week against the Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded.

Authorities claim 51-year-old Shauna Hanson deposited charity funds into her personal bank account instead of Helping Hands for Our Children, an area non-profit she created.

The amended criminal complaint described an interview with two new witnesses to the case focusing on weighted blankets which were donated to Hanson.

These two donors alone had donated more than $8,000 additional to Hanson’s charity.

Hanson’s next hearing is April 29 at 9 a.m.

