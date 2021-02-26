MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – CLAIREMONT AVE/KENNEDY AVE VACCINE CLINIC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I think the Mayo Clinic Health System Vaccine Clinic deserves the Sunshine Award. The procedures that were set up to get the Covid vaccine were very well done. There are employees set up to help anyone who needs assistance. A lot of work went into planning their program for getting vaccinated. Hats off to the employees for a job well done. I received my vaccine February 2nd and was impressed with how their system was so efficient.

Sharon Cornell

