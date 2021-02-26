Menomonie Police investigating death of six-week-old baby

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

On Feb. 19 around 11:30 p.m., officers went to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North for reports of a disorderly man.

At the scene, officers saw a six-week-old baby boy that was not breathing and had no pulse.

Officers attempted life saving measures.

The baby was taken to Red Cedar Mayo where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is still ongoing.

