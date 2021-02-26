One person is dead after a Thursday night crash in Preston

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A driver of a Chevy Tahoe has died after a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 53.

The driver was making a left onto State Road 95 when it turned into the path of a southbound Chevy truck.

During the crash, the driver in the Tahoe was ejected from and then pinned under their vehicle. They were taken to Tri-County Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck were also injured in the crash.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has not released any names of those involved in the accident.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.