Proposed state budget includes millions for UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Governor Tony Evers has proposed a $2.4 billion budget for the 2021-23 Wisconsin capital budget proposal.

That proposal is on the table to be passed this summer.

Included in the proposal is $93 million going toward phase two construction of the Prairie Springs Science Center at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The addition will replace the neighboring Cowley Hall, in providing more updated classroom and office space devoted to science.

“Science is growing at UWL, it’s vitally important not only to our future but to the future of the state and the region,” said Joe Gow, Chancellor at UW-La Crosse. “We want to make sure that we’re prepared for the future.”

Cowley Hall is set to be demolished, and phase two will start preparations as soon as the budget proposal is passed.

A total of $130 overall is to benefit UWL, with the additional money to go towards other building improvements.

