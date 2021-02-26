Sherman Elementary School Counselor honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our 20th Golden Apple Award brings us to Sherman Elementary School to award Wendy Ferstenou, a school counselor who is described as a calming presence for the Sherman Stars.

“I might say that she’s the glue that holds us all together here at Sherman. She always seems to know just what to say at the right time and like I’ve said before her wisdom is comparable to that of an owl, I’m very lucky to work with her and congratulations on the Golden Apple...thank you,” says Sherman Elementary principal Joel Dimock.

Dimock presented Ferstenou with her Golden Apple Award during morning announcements broadcast throughout the school. The smaller class sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed for the Sherman staff to better connect with students. Mrs. Ferstenou says that has been invaluable as the school’s counselor.

“It’s never easy being a school counselor, it’s not easy being in education but we do it because we love the kids. This past year has been very difficult, the trauma that the kids are feeling, the isolation of virtual learning struggles for families has been very hard. So, it’s been hard that way but it’s also been wonderful to have small class sizes and really get to know our kids even better,” says Ferstenou.

“In elementary buildings just in terms of trying to make sure all the pieces come together, Wendy has her hands in every corner of the building. And every situation that she’s involved in she just kind of lightens the mood a little bit. She also has a strong awareness of what needs to happen and so when people leave that room, everyone feels like they are moving forward,” adds Dimock.

