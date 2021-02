EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the D5 girls basketball semi-finals, the McDonell Macks come up just short falling to Assumption by a final of 46-43.

In boys basketball sectional semi-finals Eau Claire North falls to River Falls, Onalaska downs Altoona while Rice Lake upsets Medford.

