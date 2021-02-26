Advertisement

Three people escape house fire in Chippewa Falls uninjured

house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people escaped a house fire in Chippewa Falls Friday without injury.

Around 1 p.m. the Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to the house on Maynard Street.

Some furniture on the front porch were on fire, and it spread into the house.

The fire department estimates the damage to be worth $100,000.

This fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the family.

