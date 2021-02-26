Winter Fest takes over Lake Chetek on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A small town in Western Wisconsin is raising big funds for their community this weekend. Snowmobile radar runs, the fun run track and bikini run are all raising money at Chetek Winter Fest.

Hundreds of racers will hit the track going speeds close to 200 mph. Racing will start at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. on Saturday on Lake Chetek.

Tickets are $5 and the money raised will help support breast cancer patients in Barron County. Last year, the event raised more than $10,000 and organizers say they plan to beat that number in 2021.

