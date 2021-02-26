Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Health Services launches map to track vaccine availability

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WMTV)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released a new tool to help Wisconsinites identify where the vaccine is available in the state.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine provider map allows people to find vaccination sites in an effort to increase transparency on how the vaccine is distributed across the state. The map color codes the providers to show which groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at each site.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake in a press release. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says Eau Claire County residents should first check the local website.

“We do have on our website, on the Eau Claire website a lot of good vaccine information in Eau Claire County but that doesn’t happen in every county and so certainly across the state having a resource like this is a good option,” she says. “It certainly a good starting point and there are resources on that map to give people a good start.”

On March 1, more groups will become eligible for the vaccine including teachers, child care staff, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, facility staff and residents in congregate living settings. However DHS is directing vaccine providers to prioritize previously eligible groups.

DHS plans to update its map every two weeks

For a link to the map, click here.

