Wisconsin milk production on the rise

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Milk cows across Wisconsin and the country continue to give. In January, milk production in Wisconsin was up 3% reaching 2.66 billion pounds. Nationally it was up almost 2% to 18.3 billion pounds. In Wisconsin there were 2 thousand more cows than a year ago but they produced an average of 2,105 pounds per cow—up 60 pounds from last January. Nationally the herd was up 92,00 head from a year ago reaching over 8.9 million head and production average 2.049 pounds per cow—15 pounds more than last year. California leads Wisconsin in milk production by about 800 thousand pounds a month with Idaho number 3, Texas number 4 and New York 5th in milk production.

The U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement may not be perfect but it’s a lot better than how we’ve dealt with Chinese trade in the past. That’s how Greg Doud, the top agricultural trade negotiator in the U.S. Trade Representative’s office during the Trump Administration explained the deal recently before a Farm Foundation forum. Doud said before the deal, the U.S. had only 15 hundred facilities that were eligible to export ag products to China. Now that number is up to 4,000 and growing. He also said his team has gotten the Chinese interested in ethanol and is hopeful they will soon include it in their infrastructure growth. But he also said you have to remember they are China and you have to be ready for volatility in that market.

2020 turned out to be a pretty good year for Land O’ Lakes cooperative, headquartered in the Twin Cities. Total net sales for the Co-op totaled $13.9 billion, the same as for 2019 but net earnings were up $59 million to 266 million. Land O’ Lakes president and CEO, Beth Ford, said the earnings increase came from better performances from their Dairy foods and animal nutrition businesses. Land O’ Lakes is one of this country’s largest Co-ops ranking as number 232 on the Fortune 500 list of top companies.

The staff working for Tom Vilsack at the USDA continues to grow, including adding a new Administrator of the Farm Service Agency. Starting in that job next week will be Zach Ducheneaux, the current Director of the Intertribal Ag Council and a cattle rancher in South Dakota. His ranch is on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and he is also currently serves on the U.S. Cattlemen’s Board.

