Wisconsin’s DSPS submits budget request

DSPS Building, Madison
DSPS Building, Madison
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services submitted their biannual budget request, including a variety of key initiatives.

Secretary Dawn Crim says, “This budget really is about helping all Wisconsinites engage and move forward.” The first key issue is to help curb the opioid epidemic. By securing funding for healthcare providers, DSPS wants providers to implement the ePMDP database.

The Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program has providers enter their opioid prescriptions. Further, they can monitor other physicians’ prescriptions throughout the state. By guarding physicians with this information, DSPS hope it leads to more responsible prescribing.

“When you think about the opioid epidemic, unfortunately, during the pandemic it’s been exacerbated. We want to make sure that people have the necessary information to actually help to mitigate some of the problems and support people where they are”, says Crim.

More funding is requested to support veterans entering the civilian workforce. “Individuals serving in the armed forces receive extensive training that enables them to perform a wide range of duties”, says Crim. By working with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Wisconsin Technical College System, DSPS looks to give veterans credit for skills gained during their service; giving veterans a clearer path from the service to the private sector.

Following in the footsteps of the Sun Prairie Fire Department, DSPS eyes expanding a “high school to firefighter” pipeline program. Four years ago, Sun Prairie launched a program giving high school students school credit to learn more about the firefighting profession.

“These are kids that weren’t so great with the books but unbelievable with their hands. And they were good thinkers but they think more mechanically than anything else”, says Sun Prairie Fire Chief, Christopher Garrison.

Secretary Crim witnessed the program firsthand. “Really, I should credit Sun Prairie quite a bit because they have a wonderful outreach and education model. I had a chance to meet several high school students that had been in their programs that are now actually training in their firehouse as professionals. They are showing wonderful success with the program. Our providing this grant will help it grow statewide.”, says Crim.

DSPS can implement these wide-ranging initiatives once the budget is approved.

