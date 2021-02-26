Advertisement

Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with two children in the vehicle

(Valley news Live)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A St. Paul woman is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Dunn County on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, with two children in the vehicle.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper participating in an aircraft speed enforcement detail on I-94, stopped 38-year-old Lashonda Nix just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25 at mile marker 39.

The trooper detected the odor of marijuana when he made contact with Nix, and she admitted to smoking marijuana while in her driveway an hour earlier in Saint Paul.

Nix performed field sobriety tests and signs of impairment were observed by the WI State Patrol Trooper. Nix was arrested. There were four passengers in the vehicle, two of them were younger than 16. Nix was transported to Mayo Menomonie for an evidentiary blood draw and she was released to a responsible party while still at the hospital.

