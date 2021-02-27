Bowl For Kids’ Sake returns with virtual and in-person options

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time to secure your lane, now with options to bowl virtually or in person for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

Put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, this year’s event will be a hybrid model offering groups to bowl online or together in person. This year, their goal is to raise $201,000. Development Director Teri-gene Conlin says this fundraiser raises one third of their annual budget -- allowing them to continue and grow their mentorship programs in the Chippewa Valley.

“We have a waiting list and we want to get rid of that waiting list. We of course are always looking for bigs but our waiting list has grown during this time we are seeing that children are facing even more isolation during this time because of their schooling at home ... This year were trying to help 142 more children so it’s even a little more important this year,” Conlin said.

To register for the virtual or in person event, head to the BBBS website by clicking here.

